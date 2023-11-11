Maruti Suzuki eVX in works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 05:05 pm Nov 11, 202305:05 pm

Maruti Suzuki eVX will roll on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki's eVX, which was revealed as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, has reportedly been spotted undergoing testing in Gurugram. Slated for an early 2025 launch, the electric SUV is set to rival the upcoming Hyundai CRETA EV on our shores. Previously, the eVX was seen during test runs in Poland and displayed in a near-production-ready state at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show alongside the new-generation Swift last month.

Based on Toyota's 40PL electric skateboard architecture

The eVX is being built on a platform adapted from Toyota's 40PL electric skateboard architecture, internally known as 27PL. The electric SUV will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's new facility in Gujarat. Competitive pricing is anticipated due to a high degree of localization. The eVX's dimensions are expected to be approximately 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height, with a 2,700mm wheelbase.

EV to feature closed-off front grille

The design of the Maruti Suzuki eVX will closely mirror its concept counterpart. It will feature an upright front fascia, closed-off front grille, L-shaped headlights, wrap-around taillights, rear door handles on the C-pillars, and an integrated roof spoiler. Inside, it will get a two-spoke steering wheel, powered front seats, generous storage space, horizontal AC vents, a floating central digital instrument console, and a massive touchscreen infotainment display.

It will boast range of up to 400km

Equipped with a 60kWh battery pack, the Maruti Suzuki eVX in the concept avatar boasts a range of up to 550km. However, the production model might feature a slightly smaller 48kWh battery, providing around 400km of real-world range. While official pricing details have not been disclosed, it is estimated that the EV could be priced between Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the upcoming Hyundai CRETA EV, Tata Nexon.ev, and Mahindra XUV400.