Sensex climbs to 65,995 points, Nifty settles above 19,630 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 09, 2023 | 04:09 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.48% to 10,855.9 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.23% to 65,995.81 points while the Nifty gained 0.31% to end at 19,632.55 points. The midcap witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.48% to 10,855.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY AUTO led the way, gaining 2.06%, 1.99%, and 0.92%, respectively. Dr. Reddys Labs, Hindalco, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.77%, 3.11%, and 2.76%, respectively. Divis Labs, Apollo Hospital, and Maruti Suzuki were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.83%, 0.84% and 0.83%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.5% to 3,244.49 points, while Nikkei plunged 0.54% to 32,204.33 points. The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.32% to 19,246.03 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 110.07 points, or 0.79%, to 13,884.32 points.

INR went up 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to Rs. 82.82 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. Gold price settled at Rs. 59,237, while the price for silver ended at Rs. 70,150. Crude oil futures prices surged by $1.12 or 1.36% to $83.71 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi saw no change on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also remained the same with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol retailing at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,775.17 which is 2.09% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.65% and is trading at $1,858.79. BNB and Cardano are listed at $244.67 (0.75% up) and $0.2989 (2.93% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07539, up 2.72% from yesterday.

