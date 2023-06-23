Business

Sensex loses 260 points, Nifty settles below 18,670 mark

Written by Akash Pandey June 23, 2023 | 04:19 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,807 points, down 1.06%

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.41% to 62,979.37 points, while the Nifty fell 0.57% to 18,665.5 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 1.06% to 9,807.25 points. Here's all you need to know about the market's report on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY PHARMA topped the list of the biggest gaining sectors after witnessing a rise of 0.15%. The top gaining stocks were IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddys Labs, and Asian Paints, adding 2.88%, 1.91% and 1.51%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and BPCL emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 7.02%, 4.44%, and 3.45%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 328.38 points to close at 18,889.97 points while the Nikkei gained 483.34 points to settle at 32,781.54 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 128.41 points, or 0.95%, to 13,630.61 points.

INR goes down 0.09% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.09% lower to Rs. 82.03 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 58,248. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 270, or 0.4%, to Rs. 68,038. The crude oil futures slipped 0.61% to $69.12 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

Fuel prices remained unchanged in Delhi with diesel costing Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai too, no changes in fuel rates were seen. Diesel and petrol continue to sell there at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is selling at $30,114.31, which is down 0.05% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.17% and is selling at $1,884.52. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (flat), $243.74 (3.59% down), and $0.295 (1.96% down), respectively. ﻿Dogecoin is trading at $0.06633, which is down 3.01% from yesterday.

