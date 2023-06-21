Business

Sensex, driven by index heavyweights, hits all-time high of 63,588.31

Sensex, driven by index heavyweights, hits all-time high of 63,588.31

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 21, 2023 | 11:24 am 1 min read

Sensex reached its previous peak on December 1, 2022

BSE barometer Sensex climbed to an all-time high of 63,588.31 points on Wednesday, thanks to the continuation of foreign inflows into domestic shares. Index heavyweights TCS, HDFC, and Reliance boosted gains. The positive uptrend comes ahead of the congressional testimony of US Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell. To note, Sensex reached its previous peak on December 1, 2022, when it hit 63,583.1 points.

Who are the top contributors to the index?

The positive contributors to the Sensex index included stocks such as Reliance Industries (up 0.75%), Wipro (up 0.82%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1%), Larsen and Toubro (1.12%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.75%). However, certain shares traded with cuts. They include Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Finance. They were all down by 0.37-0.82%.

Share this timeline