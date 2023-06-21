Business

Opera's generative AI-powered 'One' browser is now available: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh June 21, 2023 | 11:12 am 3 min read

Opera One has a native AI called Aria (Photo credit: Opera)

Opera may not be a household name in the world of browsers, but it is a popular option among many. In April, the company launched a generative AI-infused version of the browser dubbed 'One.' The browser was in early access mode for about two months. Now, the company has announced that Opera One is available for download on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Why does this story matter?

AI in browsers is nothing new. Microsoft did it first by integrating the Bing AI chatbot with the Edge browser. However, it seemed like an alternative to a search engine than a full-fledged browsing improvement. Opera is offering something else with the One browser. It aims to make web browsing better with AI.

Opera One has a native browser AI called Aria

At the center of Opera One's powers is Aria, its native browser AI. It was developed in collaboration with OpenAI. The company first added Aria to the One browser in May. It started as a sidebar but is more than that now. Opera projects Aria as a running mate in users' browsing activities. It is powered by ChatGPT.

Aria is capable of answering contextual prompts

Aria acts as a browsing companion by assisting with searches, product queries, and code generation. It is capable of answering contextual prompts. All users have to do is highlight or right-click on any text. Aria will dig deeper into that. Users can also interact with Aria directly in the sidebar. Ctrl+/ (on Windows) or Command+/ (on Mac) will pull up the sidebar easily.

Users can disable Opera One's AI features

It might be tough for users to understand the full capabilities of the One browser. Well, Aria can help there too. It is an expert at the browser's support documentation. Users can ask Aria questions about any features of the browser. One of the best things about Aria is that it is optional. Users can disable One's AI features.

Opera One has a modular design for effortless browsing

Opera One isn't just about AI and Aria. The company redesigned its flagship browser to make it suitable for AI integration. The browser now has a modular design, which means it adapts to the user's needs. Relevant modules within Opera One will adjust automatically based on context, the company said in a blog post. This offers users a more effortless browsing experience.

Tabs will be grouped together based on context

The 'Tab Islands' feature is an appropriate example of the modular design. The browser will automatically group tabs based on the context. This will help with the clutter that people usually face while browsing. Tab grouping can be done manually too. The browser also has a new architecture with a multithreaded compositor for a faster and smoother user interface.

