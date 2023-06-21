Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polka Dot, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polka Dot, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 21, 2023 | 10:41 am 3 min read

Solana has risen 9.98% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 6.65% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,724.97. Compared to last week, it is up 10.51%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 4.77% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,812.06. It has increased by 3.91% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $558.3 billion and $218.05 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $251.17, a 3.56% increase from yesterday and 0.10% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 1.43% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is down 3.48%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 7.45%) and $0.066 (up 2.57%), respectively.

Solana has risen 9.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $16.75 (up 4.48%), $5.0700 (up 6.29%), and $0.0000077 (up 0.81%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 9.98% while Polka Dot has moved up by 12.40%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 5.83% in the last seven days.

Check out today's top gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Stacks, Conflux, Flow, Pepe, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.77 (up 21.01%), $0.22 (up 19.01%), $0.55 (up 18.29%), $0.0000011 (up 15.47%), and $1.33 (up 14.57%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Tether Gold, BitTorrent(New), TrueUSD, and Binance USD. They are trading at $1,938.15 (down 0.53%), $0.0000044 (down 0.51%), $1 (down 0.10%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $28,745.78 (up 6.89%), $12.29 (up 7.17%), $5.33 (up 4.13%), and $4.62 (up 4.15%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, Render Token, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.18 (up 5.59%), $0.77 (up 21.24%), $2.17 (up 6.17%), $2.14 (up 3.98%), and $0.44 (up 6.54%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.13 billion. The former has increased by 5.16% over the last day while the latter is up 61.48% from yesterday. The global crypto market cap was $1.13 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.15 trillion.

Share this timeline