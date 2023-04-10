Business

Sensex rises to 59,846 points, Nifty settles above 17,600

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 10, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.36% to 8,581 points

The stock market on Monday ended on a positive note as the Sensex rose 0.02% to settle at 59,846.51 points, while the Nifty went up by 0.14% to end at 17,624.05 points. The midcap indices were also trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.36% to close at 8,581.95 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY AUTO topped the list, edging up 4.12%, 1.57%, and 1.17%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Motors, ONGC, and Grasim, which climbed 5.26%, 4.18%, and 2.39%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, HUL, and TATA Consumer Products emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.7%, 1.42%, and 1.34%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.37% to settle at 3,315.36 points. However, Hang Seng plunged to 20,331.2 points while the Nikkei declined to 27,633.66 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.76% to 12,087.96 points.

INR slips 0.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Monday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.1% to settle at Rs. 81.98. While the gold futures prices were down Rs. 169, or 0.28%, to Rs. 60,342, the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 74,662. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.39, or 0.49% to $80.81 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai too, there are no changes in fuel costs, with diesel priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol costing Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,326.77 which is 1.49% up from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 1.17% and is now trading at $1,858.60. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% up), $313.10 (0.96% up), and $0.388 (0.61% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.82% higher than yesterday at $0.08304.