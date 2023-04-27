Business

Sensex climbs to 60,649 points, Nifty crosses 17,900 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 27, 2023, 04:18 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.35% to close at 8,865.15 points

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.58% to 60,649.38 points while the Nifty climbed 0.57% to 17,915.05 points. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.35% to close at 8,865.15 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO topped the list, edging up 1.5%, 1.06%, and 0.76%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, and BPCL, which climbed 2.54%, 2.38%, and 1.91%, respectively. HDFC Life, HUL, and Power Grid were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.59%, 1.67%, and 0.99%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei climbed 0.66%, 0.42%, and 0.14% to settle at 3,285.88 points, 19,840.28 points, and 28,457.68 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 55.19 points, or 0.47%, to 11,854.35 points.

INR goes down 0.09% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.09% to end at Rs. 81.84 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The prices of gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former gained 0.47% to Rs. 60,175, the latter jumped 0.66% to Rs. 74,305. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $1.5, or 1.97%, to $74.68 per barrel.

No changes in the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,984.44 which is 0.55% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 0.53% and is trading at $1,886.05. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $330.72 (2.35% down), and $0.4068 (0.77% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07964, down 1.76% from yesterday