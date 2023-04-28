Business

Sensex gains 463 points, Nifty crosses 18,000 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 28, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.09% to settle at 8,962.85 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw positive gains. While the Sensex rose 0.76% to 61,112.44 points, the Nifty jumped 0.83% to 18,065 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also ended on a higher note, with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.09% to 8,962.85 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY INFRA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.39%, 1.78%, and 1.44%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Nestle, which climbed 3.72%, 3.22%, and 2.85%, respectively. Meanwhile, Axis Bank, Titan Company, and ONGC were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 2.43%, 0.99%, and 0.84%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.13% to 3,323.27 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 1.38% to 28,856.44 points on Friday. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.27% to 19,894.57 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 2.43% to settle at 12,142.24 points.

INR goes up 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.02% to end at Rs. 81.83 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. Meanwhile, gold and silver futures traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 59,763, the price of silver ended at Rs. 73,859. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $75.07 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday

On Friday, fuel prices remained the same in Delhi with diesel costing Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai too, no changes in fuel rates were witnessed, as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $29,221.58, which is up 0.98% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.43% and is trading at $1,908.13. However, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% up), $319.91 (3.23% down), and $0.4059 (0.10% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0802, which is up 0.74% from yesterday.