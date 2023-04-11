Business

Sensex climbs to 60,157 points, Nifty settles above 17,700

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.3% to settle at 8,607 points

On Tuesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. Sensex jumped 0.52% to 60,157.72 points while Nifty climbed 0.55% to 17,722.3 points. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 25.9 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 8,607.85 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY BANK topped the list, edging up 1.73%, 1.59%, and 1.29%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Kotak Mahindra, JSW Steel, and Eicher Motors, adding 4.99%, 3.7%, and 2.91%, respectively. TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech were among the top stock losers on Tuesday, shedding 1.63%, 1.5%, and 1.42%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.05% to settle at 3,313.57 points. However, Hang Seng plunged to 20,485.24 points while Nikkei declsined to 27,923.37 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.03% to 12,084.36 points.

INR goes down 0.17% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.17% to settle at Rs. 82.13 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.78% to Rs. 60,532, while that of silver futures climbed 0.9% to Rs. 74,990. Crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $80.12 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

In Delhi, the fuel prices remain the same on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai too there are no changes in fuel prices, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $30,068.46, which is up 6.14% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 3.22% and is now selling at $1,918.48. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.04% up), $330.02 (5.40% up), and $0.4083 (5.21% up), respectively. Up 2.32% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08499.