Sensex climbs to 60,300 points, Nifty settles above 17,800 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 26, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty gained 0.25% to end at 17,813.6 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.28% to 60,300.58 points while the Nifty gained 0.25% to end at 17,813.6 points. The broader market was trading bearish, but the midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,834.2 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY FMCG gained 1.34%, 0.79%, and 0.71%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Power Grid Corporation, TATA Consumer Products, and Nestle, adding 2.62%, 1.51%, and 1.47%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Auto lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.13%, 1.08%, and 0.98%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index plummeted to 3,264.1 points, while Nikkei plunged to 28,416.47 points on Wednesday. However, Hang Seng Index climbed to 19,757.27 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 238.05 points to 11,799.16 points.

INR goes up 0.21% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.21% to Rs. 81.76 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 60,174, the silver futures closed at Rs. 74,386. The crude oil futures ended flat at $77.53 per barrel.

No changes in fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. The same was the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,882.32 which is 5.75% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 4.57% and is selling at $1,897.25. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.02% up), $339.50 (3.00% up), and $0.4042 (6.65% up), respectively. Dogecoin is up 3.21% from yesterday and is currently trading at $0.08096.