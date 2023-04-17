Business

Sensex slips 522 points, Nifty settles above 17,700 mark

Sensex slips 522 points, Nifty settles above 17,700 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 17, 2023, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Sensex plunged 0.87% to end at 59,909 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.87% to 59,909.23 points, the Nifty fell 0.68% to 17,706.85 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,699.2 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 3.04%, 1.02%, and 0.98%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Nestle, Power Grid Corporation, and SBI, which climbed 4.02%, 2.29%, and 2.11%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech, which plunged 9.36%, 5.15%, and 2.92%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in the red, slipping to 3,385.61 points and 28,514.78 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.65% to 20,782.45 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.35% to end at 12,123.46 points.

INR goes down 0.13% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.13% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 81.97 in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.4% to Rs. 60,571, while that of silver futures climbed 0.41% to Rs. 75,985. The crude oil futures ended flat at $82.35 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained the same in Delhi and Mumbai

On Monday, fuel prices remained unchanged in Delhi with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai too, no changes in fuel rates were seen as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have popular cryptocurrencies performed today?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,885.76, which is 1.34% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,089.73, up by 0.05%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (0.01% up), $342.90 (2.93% up), and $0.441 (1.88% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09401, which is up 4.76% from yesterday.