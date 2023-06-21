Business

Sensex climbs to 63,523 points, Nifty settles above 18,850

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 21, 2023 | 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.75% to close at 10,032 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped by 0.31% to 63,523.15 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.21% to 18,856.85 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 74.85 points, or 0.75%, to close at 10,032.4 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, gaining 0.83%, 0.73%, and 0.68%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, and Adani Ports, which climbed 3.76%, 1.97%, and 1.92%, respectively. JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Divis Labs were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 1.8%, 1.78%, and 1.57%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

As far as Asian markets are concerned, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 1.33% to 3,197.9 points while Hang Seng declined 2.02% to 19,218.35 points. Nikkei, however, rose 0.55%, closing at 33,575.14 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.16% lower to 13,667.29 points.

INR goes up 0.11% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.11% to close at Rs. 82.04 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 58,745, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 314, or 0.45%, to Rs. 70,073. Crude oil futures edged up by $0.39, or 0.55% to $71.34 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $28,918.99, which is up 8.03% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,813.19, which is up 4.93%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (flat), $248.37 (3.13% up), and $0.2788 (7.92% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is now trading 3.86% higher compared to yesterday at $0.06431.

