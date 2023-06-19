Business

Sensex slips 216 points, Nifty ends below 18,760 mark

Sensex slips 216 points, Nifty ends below 18,760 mark

Written by Akash Pandey June 19, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

Sensex plunged 0.34% to settle at 63,168 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged by 0.34% to settle at 63,168.3 points, the Nifty fell by 0.38% to end at 18,755.45 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 9,891.55 points. Here's all you need to know about the market report on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 0.95%, 0.42%, and 0.17%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv, adding 2.9%, 2.56%, and 2.32%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, and Kotak Mahindra were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 4.03%, 1.79%, and 1.76%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 127.48 points, or 0.64%, to 19,912.89 points while the Nikkei rose 335.66 points, or 1.01%, to 33,370.42 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 93.25 points, or 0.68%, to 13,689.57 points.

INR goes up 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.01% to close at Rs. 81.94 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The prices of gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.33% and the latter shedding 0.28% to settle at Rs. 59,161 and Rs. 72,484, respectively. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.26, or 0.36% to $71.98 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,389.75 which is 0.51% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,723.27, which is down 0.58%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9997 (0.01% down), $242.59 (2.02% down), and $0.259 (3.14% down), respectively. Finally, down 0.54% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06193.

Share this timeline