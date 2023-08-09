Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's remuneration rises to Rs. 113cr

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's remuneration rises to Rs. 113cr

Written by Athik Saleh August 09, 2023

N Chandrasekaran was paid Rs. 109 crore in FY22

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran saw his remuneration rise to Rs. 113 crore in FY23, including a Rs. 100 crore commission on profit. In FY22, he was paid Rs. 109 crore. Executive Director Sourabh Agrawal received Rs. 27.82 crore, with Rs. 22 crore as commission. Non-executive directors Venu Srinivasan and Ajay Piramal took no money and Rs. 2.8 crore, respectively.

Multiple Tata Sons directors earned commissions in FY23

Several Tata Sons directors earned commissions in FY23. Vijay Singh, Harish Manwani, Leo Puri, Bhaskar Bhat, and Ralf Speth each received Rs. 2.8 crore, while independent director Anita George got Rs. 2.1 crore. Tata Sons reported a standalone revenue of Rs. 35,058 crore and a profit of Rs. 22,132 crore for FY23, up from Rs. 24,132 crore and Rs. 17,171 crore in FY22.

TCS paid Tata Sons the highest dividend

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) paid the highest dividend to Tata Sons, which reduced its net debt to Rs. 20,642 crore in FY23 from Rs. 27,516 crore in FY22. Registered as a 'core investment company' with the Reserve Bank of India, Tata Sons transferred Rs. 4,426.50 crore in FY23 to a special reserve as per law.

