Business

Sensex gains 467 points, Nifty settles above 18,825 mark

Sensex gains 467 points, Nifty settles above 18,825 mark

Written by Akash Pandey June 16, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,884.2 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.74% to 63,384.58 points while the Nifty gained 0.73% to end at 18,826 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.82% to 9,884.2 points. Here's all you need to know about the market's report on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

In the top-performing sectors of the market, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE led the way, gaining 1.44%, 1.27%, and 1.17%, respectively. HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.66%, 3.05%, and 2.32%, respectively. Wipro, Bajaj Auto, and TCS led the negative pack, falling 2.31%, 1.78%, and 1.33%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei slipped to 3,273.33 points and 33,706.08 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.06% to 20,040.37 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 156.34 points, or 1.15%, to 13,782.82 points.

INR goes up 0.3% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.3% to end at Rs. 81.94 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 59,498, while the silver futures jumped 0.56% to Rs. 72,532. On the other hand, the crude oil futures prices declined by $0.57, or 0.81%, to $70.64 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. Diesel and petrol are being sold in Delhi for Rs. 89.66 and Rs. 96.76, respectively, per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $25,570.49 which is 2.77% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 2.13% and is selling at $1,668.70. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9989 (0.18% up), $237.30 (1.06% up), and $0.2613 (2.56% up), respectively. Up 1.20% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06169.

Share this timeline