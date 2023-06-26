Business

Sensex falls to 62,970, Nifty settles above 18,690 points

Sensex falls to 62,970, Nifty settles above 18,690 points

Written by Akash Pandey June 26, 2023 | 04:12 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.77% to close at 9,883 points

The stock market on Monday ended on a sluggish note. The Sensex fell 0.015% or 9.37 points to settle at 62,970 points, while the Nifty gained 0.14% to end at 18,691.2 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 76.55 points, or 0.77%, to close at 9,883.8 points. Here's all about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY MNC topped the list, edging up 1.51%, 1.14%, and 0.87%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Cipla, Adani Enterprises, and Hero MotoCorp, adding 3.59%, 2.96%, and 2.71%, respectively. NTPC, Reliance, and TCS lead the negative pack, plummeting 0.83%, 0.8%, and 0.78%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 95.84 points, or 0.51%, to 18,794.13 points while the Nikkei rose 82.73 points, or 0.25%, to 32,698.81 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 138.09 points, or 1.01%, to 13,492.52 points.

INR goes up 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.07% to Rs. 82.04 against the US Dollar. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.45% to Rs. 58,570, the latter jumped 1.51% to Rs. 69,108. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.4, or 0.58% to $69.58 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices on Monday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $30,264.46 which is 1.38% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,883.81, down 1.82%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.02% down), $237.44 (1.32% down), and $0.2891 (3.92% down), respectively. Finally, down 2.60% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06602.

Share this timeline