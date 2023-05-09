Business

Sensex closes flat around 61,760, Nifty remains above 18,260 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 09, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,152.8 points

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 61,761.33 points and the Nifty closing at 18,265.95 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 9,152.8 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Tuesday?

Talking about the top-performing sectors of the market, NIFTY IT, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PHARMA led the way, gaining 0.73%, 0.47%, and 0.42%, respectively. Divis Labs, Coal India, and TCS emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.94%, 1.33%, and 1.31%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, UPL, ITC, and SBI emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.03%, 1.85%, and 1.81%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.11% to 3,357.67 points while Hang Seng Index plunged 2.16% to 19,867.58 points. Japan's Nikkei index moved up 1%, closing at 29,242.82 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 21.5 points, or 0.18%, to 12,256.92 points.

The gold futures prices increased by 0.44% to Rs. 61,196

The Indian rupee (INR) on Tuesday weakened against the US Dollar, falling 0.28% to settle at Rs. 82.04. The gold futures prices surged by 0.44% to Rs. 61,196, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 77,107. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.8% to $72.66 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $27,593.30 which is 1.34% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.01% and is selling at $1,840.59. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.07% down), $314.63 (0.77% down), and $0.3627 (1.56% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0726, down 2.98% from yesterday.