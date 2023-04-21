Business

Sensex closes flat, Nifty retains the 17,600 mark

The Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.41% to settle at 8,731.3 points

On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 59,655.06 points and the Nifty closing at 17,624.05 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 35.8 points, or 0.41%, to 8,731.3 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Friday were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY IT, which rose 1.32%, 0.89%, and 0.69%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were ITC, TCS, and Britannia, adding 1.99%, 1.81%, and 1.68%, respectively. HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Enterprises lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.2%, 2.26%, and 2.17%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 1.99%, 1.6%, and 0.33% to 3,301.26, 20,075.73, and 28,564.37 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.8% lower to 12,059.56 points.

INR goes up 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.07% to close at Rs. 82.1 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.84% and the latter shedding 0.76% to settle at Rs. 59,994 and Rs. 74,925, respectively. Crude oil futures slipped 0.36% to $77.5 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices was witnessed on Friday

The cost of fuel remained the same on Friday. In Delhi, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol are selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $28,049.89, which is down 2.85% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.83% and is selling at $1,920.89. Meanwhile, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.03% down), $328.80 (0.81% up), and $0.4052 (3.23% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08418, which is 8.40% lower than yesterday.