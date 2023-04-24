Business

Sensex gains 430 points, Nifty settles above 17,700 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 24, 2023, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 soared 0.67% to settle at 8,790 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.67% to 60,056.1 points, while the Nifty gained 0.67% to end at 17,743.4 points. The broader market indices traded flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 59 points, or 0.67%, to 8,790.3 points. Here's all about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY BANK topped the list, edging up 2.54%, 1.26%, and 1.21%, respectively. Furthermore, HDFC Life, TATA Consumer Products, and Wipro emerged as the top-performing stocks, gaining 6.4%, 4.87%, and 2.69%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Dr. Reddys Labs, IndusInd Bank, and Cipla, which plunged 1.37%, 1.34%, and 1.15%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ended in the red, dropping to 3,275.41, 19,959.94, and 28,593.52 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 12.9 points, or 0.11%, to 12,072.46 points.

INR goes up 0.24% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.24% to close at Rs. 81.91 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 59,855, and the latter at Rs. 74,575. The crude oil futures ended flat at $77.94 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday

The cost of fuel remained the same on Monday. In Delhi, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $27,313.04, which is 1.12% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.60% and is trading at $1,839.56. Meanwhile, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.04% down), $329.65 (0.50% down), and $0.3851 (2.29% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07874, which is 1.90% lower than yesterday.