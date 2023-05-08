Business

Sensex gains 710 points, Nifty settles above 18,260 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge in the stock market. The Sensex jumped 1.15% to 61,764.25 points while the Nifty climbed 1.07% to 18,264.4 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also ended on a high note, with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.23% to 9,149.15 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY PRIVATE BANK, and NIFTY REALTY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.76%, 1.67%, and 1.61%, respectively. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.21%, 4.9%, and 4.09%, respectively. Coal India, Adani Enterprises, and Sun Pharma traded among the top stock losers, shedding 1.83%, 1.68%, and 0.87%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.78% to 3,395 points, while the Hang Seng Index rose 1.22% to 20,297.03 points. However, the Nikkei ended in red, plunging 0.72% to 28,949.88 points. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 2.25%, to 12,235.41 points.

INR goes up 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.01% to end at Rs. 81.8 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Also, the gold futures prices surged 0.48% to Rs. 60,920, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 77,085. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 2.21% to settle at $72.98 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices on Monday

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,946.19, which is down 3.15% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,858.58, down 2.53%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% down), $316.85 (2.23% down), and $0.3682 (3.31% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07479, which is down 2.98% from yesterday's results.