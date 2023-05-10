Business

Sensex soars 179 points, Nifty settles above 18,300 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 10, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,158 points

On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped by 0.29% to 61,940.2 points, while the Nifty climbed by 0.27% to 18,315.1 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 9,158 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 1.34%, 0.85%, and 0.75%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, and Power Grid Corporation, adding 2.88%, 1.85%, and 1.83%, respectively. UPL, Dr. Reddys Labs, and Hindalco emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.07%, 1.27%, and 0.87%, respectively.

Take a sneak peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged 1.16%, 0.53%, and 0.41% to 3,319.15 points, 19,762.2 points, and 29,122.18 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.63% lower to 12,179.55 points.

INR goes up 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthened 0.07% to settle at Rs. 81.99 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. However, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.29% and the latter shedding 0.26% to settle at Rs. 61,242 and Rs. 77,257, respectively. The crude oil futures slipped 1.14% to $72.81 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices on Wednesday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,577.08, which is down 0.07% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.07% and is selling at $1,839.54. Meanwhile, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% down), $311.65 (1.01% down), and $0.3609 (0.59% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07285, which is up 0.35% from yesterday.