Sensex falls to 61,904 points, Nifty settles below 18,300

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 11, 2023, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.4% to end at 9,194 points

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex fell 0.05% to settle at 61,904.52 points, while Nifty fell 0.09% to end at 18,297 points. The midcap indices, however, were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.4% to close at 9,194.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

As for as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY MNC, NIFTY CONSUMPTION, and NIFTY REALTY led the way, gaining 0.81%, 0.64%, and 0.47%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, and HUL, which climbed 4.89%, 3.23%, and 2.76%, respectively. As for the top stock losers, Dr. Reddys Labs, Larsen, and Hindalco plummeted by 6.89%, 5.17%, and 3.57%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Thursday with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei slipping to 3,309.55 points, 19,743.79 points, and 29,126.72 points respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong note, surging 126.89 points, or 1.04%, to 12,306.44 points.

INR fell 0.11% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.11% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.09 in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 61,208, while the silver futures tumbled 1.26% to Rs. 75,719. The crude oil futures prices surged by $1.04, or 1.43% to $73.29 per barrel.

No changes in fuel prices on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel selling at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai remained constant as well with diesel retailing at Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently selling at $27,438.36, which is down by 0.50% from yesterday. Ethereum is also down 0.99% and is trading at $1,821.41. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.03% up), $311.84 (0.13% up), and $0.3612 (0.10% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07193, down 1.20% from yesterday.