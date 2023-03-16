Business

Sensex and Nifty close flat amid volatility

Sensex and Nifty close flat amid volatility

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 16, 2023, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.52% to close at 8,455.05 points

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 57,634.84 points and the Nifty closing at 16,985.6 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.52% to 8,455.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY REALTYt, edging up 4%, 1.13%, and 1.1%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were BPCL, Nestle, and Asian Paints, which climbed 5.99%, 2.54%, and 2.45%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 5.24%, 3.13%, and 2.29%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.16% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.16% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.74 in the forex trade. While the gold futures prices were down Rs. 160, or 0.27%, to Rs. 58,176, silver futures traded flat at Rs. 67,441. The crude oil futures prices soared 1.58% to settle at $68.31 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday slipped 335.96 points, or 1.75%, to 19,203.91 points while the Nikkei rose 218.87 points, or 0.81%, to 27,010.61 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.05% to 11,434.05 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $24,714.51, a 0.26% increase from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,656.32, down 2.31%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.18% down), $318.83 (2.78% up), and $0.3269 (4.23% down), respectively. Down 5.17% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07074.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.