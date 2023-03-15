Business

Sensex falls 344 points, Nifty ends below 17,000 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 15, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,411.4 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.6% to 57,555.9 points, while the Nifty fell 0.42% to 16,972.15 points. Unlike the broader market, the midcap stocks too traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,411.4 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top-performing sectors of the market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY COMMODITIES, gaining 1.77%, 0.39%, and 0.37%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.58%, 3.75%, and 2.72%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance lead the negative pack, plummeting 2%, 1.89%, and 1.81%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.13% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.13% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.6 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 57,375, but the silver futures dropped 276, or 0.41%, to Rs. 66,680. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.82% to $71.84 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.55% to 3,263.31 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.03% to 27,229.48 points on Wednesday. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.49% to 19,539.87 points. In the US, NASDAQ surged 239.31 points, or 2.14%, to 11,428.15 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $24,664.74 which is 1.11% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,696.33, up 1.21%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.04% up), $310.27 (1.62% up), and $0.3414 (0.19% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07458, up 3.56% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.