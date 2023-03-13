Business

Sensex crashes nearly 900 points, Nifty barely holds 17,150 mark

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 13, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 closed at 8,455 points

The stock market ended on a bearish note on Monday with the Sensex crashing by 1.52% to 58,237.85 points and the Nifty plummeting by 1.49% to end at 17,154.3 points. The midcap stocks also showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 2.04% to close at 8,455.55 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Monday?

The top stock gainers were Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospital, and Britannia, which climbed 6.86%, 0.74%, and 0.26%, respectively. Coming to the major losing sectors, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PVT BANK emerged as the biggest losers, plunging 2.95%, 2.58%, and 2.51%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, SBI, and Tata Motors were among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 7.33%, 3.18%, and 2.93%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

As far as Asian markets are concerned, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.18% to 3,268.7 points, while Hang Seng rose 1.91% to 19,695.97. Nikkei ended in red, plunging 1.12% to 27,832.96 points. In the US market, NASDAQ fell 199.47 points, or 1.76%, to 11,138.89 points.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.07% to end at Rs. 82.12 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 1.28% to Rs. 56,868, while that of silver futures climbed 1.56% to Rs. 63,868. The crude oil futures fell by $1.36, or 1.78% to $75.34 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $22,025.84, which is a 7.25% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 7.04% and is trading at $1,575.27. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.40% down), $295.41 (6.37% up), and $0.3319 (8.21% up), respectively. Up 3.80% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06893.