Sensex gains 140 points, Nifty settles around 17,150 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 22, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 8,451.7 points

On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.24% to 58,214.59 points while the Nifty climbed 0.26% to 17,151.9 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,451.7 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY PSU BANK and NIFTY AUTO, which rose 1.03%, 0.83% and 0.49%, respectively. HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.95%, 2.05%, and 1.96%, respectively. BPCL, NTPC, and Coal India emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.04%, 1.64%, and 1.38%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.02% to settle at Rs. 82.66 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 58,720. However, the silver futures soared Rs. 449, or 0.66%, to Rs. 68,843. The crude oil futures fell by $0.42, or 0.61% to $69.44 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.31% to 3,265.75 points, while the Nikkei plunged 1.9% to 27,466.61 points on Wednesday. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7% to 19,591.43 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.58% to 11,860.11 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,149.02 which is 0.63% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 2.19% and is selling at $1,789.95. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.04% down), $331.72 (0.48% down), and $0.3689 (9.16% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.69% higher than yesterday at $0.07516.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.