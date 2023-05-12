Business

Sensex gains 123 points, Nifty closes above 18,300 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2023, 04:07 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 45.05 points

The stock market on Friday ended flat but in the green as the Sensex settled at 62,027.9 points and the Nifty stood at 18,314.8 points. The broader market traded near the flat line, while the midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 45.05 points, or 0.49%, to 9,149.6 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.77%, 0.73%, and 0.61%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Eicher Motors, M&M, and IndusInd Bank, adding 6.16%, 2.03%, and 1.98%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Hindalco, BPCL, and Power Grid Corp emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.78%, 2.94%, and 2.72%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index and Hang Seng Index plunged 1.14% and 0.59% to 3,272.36 and 19,627.24 points, respectively. The Nikkei Index was up 0.89%, closing at 29,388.3 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 0.18%, to 12,328.51 points.

INR fell 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.07% to end at Rs. 82.16 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold and silver futures prices ended in the red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 60,546, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 72,533. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $71.01 per barrel.

Fuel prices witnessed no change

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol are selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,388.55, a 3.83% decrease from yesterday. However, Ethereum is down 2.96% and is selling at $1,767.48. Meanwhile, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.03% down), $305.87 (1.95% down), and $0.3659 (1.30% up), respectively. ﻿Dogecoin is trading at $0.07095, which is down 1.37% from yesterday.