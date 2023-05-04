Business

Sensex settles near 61,750, Nifty crosses 18,250 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 04, 2023

INR climbed 0.04% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.9% to 61,749.25 points while the Nifty climbed 0.91% to 18,255.8 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.63% to close at 9,122.9 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY FIN SERVICE, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 1.53%, 1.22% and 1.2%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 3.93%, 3.4% and 2.69%, respectively. UPL, IndusInd Bank, and Nestle were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 1.12%, 1.01%, and 0.83%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.81% to 3,350.46 points, while Nikkei also plunged 0.12% to 29,157.95 points. Hang Seng Index climbed 1.25% to 19,948.73 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.46% lower to 12,025.33 points.

Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.04% to end at Rs. 81.8 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Gold and silver futures prices traded in green. Gold futures gained Rs. 310, or 0.51%, to settle at Rs. 61,275, and silver futures shot up by Rs. 591, or 0.78%, to Rs. 75,991. Crude oil prices moved up $0.28, or 0.41% to $69.32 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $29,100.76, up 1.55% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 1.87% and is selling at $1,903.66. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.02% down), $326.16 (0.86% up), and $0.3929 (1.80% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.08% higher than yesterday at $0.0792.