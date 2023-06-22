Business

Sensex slips to 63,239 points, Nifty settles at 18,771 points

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 22, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

NASDAQ dropped by 1.21% to settle at 13,502.2 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall on Thursday. The Sensex fell 0.45% to settle at 63,238.89 points, while the Nifty slipped by 0.46% to close at 18,771.25 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a slump as well, with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 1.22% to 9,911.45 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL and NIFTY MEDIA topped the list, edging up 0.05% and 0.04%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Divis Labs, Larsen, and HDFC, which climbed 1.08%, 0.98%, and 0.57%, respectively. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and TATA Consumer Products emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.37%, 2.34%, and 2.12%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 1.33%, 2.02%, and 0.93% to 3,197.9 points, 19,218.35 points, and 33,264.88 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ dropped 1.21% to 13,502.2 points.

INR gains 0.12% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.12% to Rs. 81.95 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red, with gold futures dropping to Rs. 58,501, and silver futures tumbling to settle at Rs. 68,784. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped by 1.14% to $71.81 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,134.04, a 4.20% increase from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up by 5.19% and is selling at $1,907.23. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9997 (0.03% down), $252.81 (1.79% up), and $0.301 (8.00% up), respectively. Up by 6.28% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06835.

