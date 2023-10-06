Mahindra XUV300 spied testing: Check what's new for 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 10:45 am Oct 06, 2023

Current-generation Mahindra XUV300 rolls on 16-inch dual-tone wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil the facelifted version of the XUV300 early next year. It will boast a fresh design, a larger touchscreen, and multiple feel-good features. In the latest development, spy photos of the vehicle undergoing high-altitude testing in Leh have been leaked, offering a sneak peek at the exterior and interior updates. It is anticipated to display significant styling enhancements on the outside, bringing it in line with design trends seen on its elder sibling, the XUV700.

Its design will feature elements inspired by Mahindra BE concepts

The exterior design of the upcoming XUV300 will likely draw inspiration from Mahindra BE concepts. Leaked photos suggest that the grille is divided into four sections and the SUV gets vertically placed headlamp clusters. LED DRLs might be included as an outline above the headlamp or vertically. The top center section of the grille is likely to sport a piano black panel with a large "Twin Peaks" logo. Its redesigned tailgate may also incorporate a full-width LED light bar.

The SUV will get a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The spy photos showcase a bigger touchscreen infotainment system for the updated XUV300. The screen seems to have dedicated buttons for volume control and other infotainment functions. While lower trims may stick with the current 7.0-inch screen, higher trims will likely get a new 10-inch touchscreen panel from the upcoming Thar 5-door SUV. Moreover, the facelifted model could potentially feature a full-digital instrument cluster among other updates.

The powertrain options will remain unaltered

The refreshed XUV300 isn't expected to receive any mechanical updates, as it recently underwent a powertrain upgrade with BS6 Stage-2 emission norms. The vehicle will probably continue with its existing 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit in two tunes (110hp and 130hp) and the 117hp, 1.5-liter diesel motor. We believe that Mahindra will launch the updated compact SUV model, sometime next year. Once it arrives, it will rival the Hyundai VENUE, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet on our shores.