2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance debuts: Check upgrades

By Pradnesh Naik 09:40 am Oct 06, 202309:40 am

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance rolls on designer forged wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG, the performance division of the German automaker, has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the GT 63 S E Performance for the global markets. It sports a fresh design inspired by the AMG GT Coupe and features a wider air dam, vertical slits for outboard intakes, and multibeam LED headlights. The automaker now offers an Opalite White Metallic paint scheme for the sporty four-door coupe sedan.

The cabin gets subtle tweaks to enhance the appeal

Inside the 2024 GT 63 S E Performance, Mercedes has made a few tweaks, such as adding an electric sunroof and rear wireless charging pad as standard. The software of the MBUX infotainment system is updated. It now comes with AMG-specific displays and customizable functions. A Burmester Surround Sound System is also standard. However, potential buyers can upgrade to the Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, if they prefer an immersive experience.

It retains the capable 4.0-liter V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain

Under the hood, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance retains the potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain of the outgoing model. The motor puts out 831hp of power and 1,400Nm of torque. It works in tandem with the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G 9-speed transmission and the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. The coupe boasts a 0-100km/h time of just 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 315km/h.

Multiple optional packages are available for the updated coupe model

In Germany, the starting price for the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is €207,708.55, including VAT (roughly Rs. 1.82 crore). Potential buyers can now choose from several optional packages, such as AMG Performance seats, AMG Aerodynamics package, two AMG Night packages, an AMG Carbon package, and the AMG Chrome package. The Active Multicontour Seat package and Manufaktur Selenite Grey Magno paint are also available to make the coupe stand out in the crowd.

