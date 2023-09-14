Audi unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey September 14, 2023 | 11:38 am 2 min read

The car rides on 21-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Audi)

German marque ﻿Audi has revealed the RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition, a limited-edition model celebrating the 40th anniversary of Audi Sport GmbH. With only 99 units available in Europe, this exclusive model features a unique exterior design, a luxurious interior, and the same powerful electric powertrain as the standard e-Tron GT. Although pricing details have not been disclosed, the RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition is sure to attract attention from Audi enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Eye-catching exterior design with ice-inspired wrap

The RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition is based on the RS e-Tron GT Ice Race concept. The limited-run car boasts a striking exterior design with a Florett silver metallic base color and a foil wrap that creates a three-dimensional effect reminiscent of ice crystals. Purple accents adorn the nose and side sills, while black 21-inch wheels with five pairs of spokes complete the look. This new model showcases Audi's commitment to innovative design and attention to detail.

The vehicle boasts a powerful electric powertrain

The RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition retains the standard model's powertrain, featuring an electric motor on each axle with a total power output of 590hp or 637hp (during boost mode). It can reach 0-96.5km/h in just 3.1 seconds and offers a range of 373km.

Luxurious interior with unique diamond silver leather

Inside the RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition, silver leather covers the seat center panels, shoulder arches, and side bolsters, complemented by black elements and purple contrasting stitching. The steering wheel features a mix of leather and Alcantara, while the floor mats show the RS logo and Audi Exclusive badge. The infotainment system highlights the vehicle's serial number out of the 99 units, and purple ambient lighting adds a touch of elegance to the cabin.

2023 e-Tron GT gets customary upgrades in the US

Meanwhile, the 2024 e-Tron GT range in the United States receives minor updates, including Power Steering Plus, LED Interior Lighting Plus, and illuminated door sills as standard features, while the Prestige trim gains HD Matrix LED headlights and a Dinamica headliner.

