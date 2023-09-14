2024 Jeep Gladiator unveiled with boxy design, V6 engine

Written by Akash Pandey September 14, 2023 | 10:36 am 2 min read

The vehicle will be available in nine colors (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has revealed the 2024 Gladiator at the North American International Auto Show, showcasing a refreshed design, enhanced performance, and new packages from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The updated model aims to cater to off-road enthusiasts and improve the overall driving experience with its advanced features and structural improvements. The order books are now open for the new Gladiator, which is set to arrive at US dealers by year end. Pricing is yet to be announced.

Redesigned grille, new wheels, and more changes

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator sports a redesigned seven-slot grille for better cooling and seven new wheel designs, accommodating 32-inch/33-inch tires. Jeep has replaced the old steel mast antenna, with a windshield-integrated one. The Mojave and Rubicon trims receive steel rock rails, while Mojave X and Rubicon X get additional steel rock rails for bed corners. The X variants also include an integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers, a full-time transfer case, and power front seats.

Enhanced safety and performance features

The 2024 Gladiator is powered by Jeep's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. While the diesel engine isn't an option anymore, the petrol V6 produces 285hp/260Nm. It has six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmission options. The vehicle includes three skid plates for the fuel tank, transfer case, and automatic transmission oil pan. Jeep has also introduced structural improvements for better side impact performance, adding first and second-row curtain airbags. The second-row outboard seats now feature belt pre-tensioners and load limiters.

It has an updated infotainment system

Inside, the 2024 Gladiator mirrors the updated Wrangler. It sports a new 12.3-inch display, offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Jeep Adventure Guide with Trails Offroad for off-road trail guides. The display offers access to 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trail guides, including the Rubicon Trial, Hell's Revenge, and Jericho Mountain. An additional subscription provides access to over 3,000 trails. The off-roader also includes redesigned inboard air vents, 12-way powered seats, and improved voice recognition.

Exclusive AEV packages available

Jeep is offering three new packages from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) for the Gladiator. The AEV Upcountry and Upcountry+ packages add a 2.0-inch suspension lift and 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. Exclusive to the Rubicon trim, the Level II pack features 37-inch tires and 16-inch ground clearance. Customers can place AEV orders this month, with vehicles shipped from Jeep's Toledo Assembly Complex to AEV for customization before delivery to the preferred dealer.

