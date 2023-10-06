Lexus RC F Enthusiast and Emotional Touring editions go official

Both variants are limited to 25 examples each

Lexus's RC F, a high-performance luxury sports coupe, has received two new special editions in Japan: the Enthusiast and Emotional Touring. They come equipped with a limited-slip differential placed on the rear and are based on the RC F with Performance Package model that was launched in early 2019. Lexus engineers have also refined the 5.0-liter V8 engine to reduce friction and optimize rotational balance, resulting in a smoother rotational feel and emotional engine sound.

Distinguishing features of the 2 variants

The Enthusiast edition sports a massive rear wing, while the Emotional Touring version features a subtle active spoiler. The spoiler automatically deploys at speeds above 80.5km/h and retracts below 40.2km/h. The Enthusiast keeps an unpainted carbon fiber hood, while the Emotional Touring's bonnet is color-matched to the body. Both editions receive a "Specially Assembled by Lexus" plaque on the engine cover and door cards, where an LED light projects the "F" logo.

Limited production and unique color options

Lexus will produce only 25 units of each special edition, with specific color options for each. The Enthusiast is available in White Nova Glass Flake, Titanium Carbide Gray, Sonic Chrome, and Graphite Black Glass Flake. The Emotional Touring comes exclusively in Titanium Carbide Gray. Both variants feature a dual-tone black and blue interior with Alcantara and leather-wrapped front seats, including a memory function for the driver's seat.

Pricing and lottery system for the Japanese market

Due to anticipated high demand, Lexus has implemented a lottery system for customers interested in purchasing either special edition model. Applications will be accepted until October 18, with winners announced shortly after. The limited-run RC F Enthusiast and Emotional Touring editions are priced at JPY 15,000,000 (approximately Rs. 83.2 lakh) each. We do not know if they will arrive in India.