Leaked images reveal Lambhorghini's first EV, the Lanzandor: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 18, 2023 | 11:44 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Lanzandor EV concept features design element from the Urus model (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini's all-new Lanzandor EV concept has been leaked ahead of its Monterey Car Week debut today. The leaked images showcase the Italian marque's first-ever fully-electric car. The striking 2+2 GT model combines design elements from the Lamborghini Urus and Sian while featuring a silhouette reminiscent of the Estoque. Inside, the Lanzandor boasts a pair of digital displays, sleek bucket seats, and generous cargo space. Its hatchback boot and a frunk are designed to accommodate overnight bags.

It incorporates the design and technology seen in the Revuelto

Lamborghini has a rich history of creating one-off and limited-run models that signal the company's technical and stylistic direction. These vehicles serve as design or technical prototypes, experimenting with innovative concepts to help shape the future of the legendary carmaker. Similar to the limited-run Sian model, the Lanzandor offers a preview of the design and technology that has also been incorporated into the recently-revealed Revuelto hypercar.

The EV concept provides a glimpse of Lamborghini's future line-up

Set to be officially unveiled today at Monterey Car Week in California, the Lanzandor represents Lamborghini's first 100% electric car prototype. The company has shifted its focus from creating "one-off" models to producing "few-offs," which are limited-run cars for loyal customers. This move helps either pre-empt or enhance advanced technical solutions for subsequent production cars. The EV concept follows the trend, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the future of the automaker's electric vehicle line-up.

