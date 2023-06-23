Auto

Maruti Suzuki's first-ever electric car spotted testing: Check design

Maruti Suzuki's first-ever electric car spotted testing: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 23, 2023 | 10:59 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to deliver a range of up to 550km (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki first showcased the eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023 in India in January. In the latest development, a prototype model was spotted doing test runs in the European region in a camouflaged avatar. It will be the company's first EV and is slated to arrive in 2025. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming electric SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki, along with the Japanese automaker Toyota, is developing an all-new platform for the upcoming range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). The homegrown carmaker will likely be producing the EVs at its facility in Gujarat for select global markets. Its first offering, the eVX, is now being tested in the European region, ahead of its reveal next year.

The SUV will feature all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature a typical boxy silhouette and follow the brand's modern design philosophy. It will sport a muscular bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with V-shaped DRLs, a raked windscreen, a wide air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected-type wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

The EV will get a head-up display and ADAS functions

The interior details of the Maruti Suzuki eVX are under wraps. However, we expect the e-SUV to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, upholstery made using sustainable material, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should likely be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It is expected to deliver a range of around 550km

Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept with a dual-motor setup, along with a large 60kWh battery pack. The carmaker claims a driving range of up to 550km per charge for the upcoming electric SUV.

How much will the Maruti Suzuki eVX cost?

The pricing and availability details of the eVX e-SUV will be disclosed by Maruti Suzuki at its launch event in 2025. The EV is currently in an early prototype stage, with the reveal expected to happen in late 2024. When launched, we expect the four-wheeler to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 18-20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Share this timeline