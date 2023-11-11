Deliveries of Triumph Scrambler 400 X begin in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:09 pm Nov 11, 2023

By Pradnesh Naik 03:09 pm Nov 11, 202303:09 pm

Triumph Scrambler 400 X rides on rugged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has reportedly commenced the deliveries of its all-new Scrambler 400 X in India, with Mumbai being among the first cities to welcome the rugged model. Deliveries in other Indian cities are expected to start shortly. The Scrambler 400 X, along with its road-going Speed 400, revolutionized the sub-500cc segment on our shores by offering top-quality components and a potent engine at a reasonably affordable price point.

Motorcycle offers upright riding stance

The Scrambler 400 X gets a headlight grille, standard mirrors instead of bar-end ones, knuckle guards, a bash plate, a dual-tip exhaust, a bigger front wheel, dual-purpose tires, and switchable ABS. Compared to the Speed 400, Triumph has brought ergonomic adjustments to the Scrambler, including forward-positioned foot pegs with added rubber padding and a broader, taller handlebar with a brace pad. These modifications lead to a more upright riding stance for enhanced comfort during touring and commuting.

Modified suspension setup with 150mm of travel

The Scrambler 400 X also gets upgraded suspension, featuring 10mm more travel in the front and 20mm more travel at the rear compared to the Speed 400. Both the inverted front forks and rear mono-shock unit provide 150mm of travel. The bike also has a larger 320mm front disc brake, while the rear unit remains the same. The ADV is backed by a 398cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39.5hp of power and 37.5Nm of torque.