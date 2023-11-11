BMW seamlessly adds Level-3 ADAS technology to kidney grilles

Nov 11, 2023

BMW's Personal Pilot L3 system has been introduced in Germany

BMW has unveiled its Personal Pilot L3 system, an innovative hands-free driving assistance feature, for the 7 Series and i7 in the German market. The carmaker has seamlessly incorporated ultrasonic sensors, radar, and 3D LiDAR into the already contentious, larger kidney grilles. This move has further sparked discussions among car enthusiasts. Available as an optional upgrade on the said models from March next year, the advanced system will cost an additional €6,000 (roughly Rs. 5.36 lakh).

New sensors alter appearance of iconic kidney grille

The BMW Personal Pilot L3 system's integration into the 7 Series grille has led to the creation of inset trapezoidal sections with rectangular sensors on either side. This design gives the impression of smaller kidneys positioned above the larger ones, making the already crowded-looking front end appear even more congested. For now, this technology is exclusively available in Germany, but it could potentially be introduced to other markets in the future.

New-generation 7 Series, all-new i7 praised despite styling controversy

Despite the divisive grille design, the new-generation BMW 7 Series and i7 models have garnered positive feedback from those who have driven them. Critics have praised both sedans for their driving dynamics and tech-biased cabins with features such as a full-width light band with multi-color mood lighting on the dashboard and a curved panel with a 12.3-inch driver's display and 14.9-inch infotainment system. They also feature a massive roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen for the rear passengers.