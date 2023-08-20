John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, passes away at 82

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023 | 03:12 pm 1 min read

John Warnock was one of the pioneers of the iconic Photoshop (Photo credit: Adobe)

John Warnock, the visionary co-founder of Adobe, has passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of innovation in computing and design. In 1982, he joined forces with Charles Geschke to establish Adobe, which led to the development of groundbreaking technologies such as Adobe PostScript and Acrobat Reader. This ignited the desktop publishing revolution and transformed the industry.

He was honored with many prestigious awards

Under Warnock's leadership as CEO until 2000, Adobe thrived with the release of pioneering products such as Illustrator, PDF, Acrobat, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro. Recognized as a highly influential inventor, he received numerous accolades for his contributions to technology. Among these were the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Obama, the American Electronics Association Medal of Achievement, and the prestigious Marconi Prize.

Warnock's legacy will continue to inspire the company

Although he retired as CEO in 2000, Warnock remained involved in Adobe. He served as board chairman alongside Geschke until 2017 and continued to contribute to the Board of Directors thereafter. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen praised Warnock's commitment to strong values and customer empathy. As Adobe looks to the future, it aims to honor Warnock's contributions by pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity.

