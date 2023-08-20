Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023 | 11:19 am 3 min read

Ethereum's market capitalization is currently at $200.38 billion

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.61% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,126.72. Compared to last week, it is 11.04% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.41% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,667.38. It is down 9.75% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $508.32 billion and $200.38 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $216.47, which is 0.34% higher than yesterday and 9.91% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 2.51% in the last 24 hours. It is 17.33% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.75%) and $0.066 (up 0.32%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 11.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.77 (up 0.99%), $4.49 (up 0.055%), $0.0000088 (down 0.88%), and $0.55 (down 0.55%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 11.87% while Polka Dot has fallen 10.79%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 20.76% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 15.25%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Sui, THORChain, Arweave, Stellar, and Fantom are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.55 (up 9.81%), $1.74 (up 8.86%), $4.57 (up 6.58%), $0.11 (up 4.54%), and $0.22 (up 4.40%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Akash Network, XDC Network, UNUS SED LEO, Shiba Inu, and Monero. They are trading at $1.37 (down 4.12%), $0.055 (down 1.94%), $3.85 (down 1.86%), $0.0000088 (down 1.05%), and $143.92 (down 0.83%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $26,119.55 (up 0.43%), $10.79 (up 0.33%), $6.16 (down 0.46%), and $4.89 (down 0.34%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Immutable, The Sandbox, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $3.57 (up 1.90%), $4.94 (up 1.12%), $0.66 (up 2.18%), $0.33 (up 2.13%), and $0.44 (up 1.58%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 0.5% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.78 billion, which marks a 47.87% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.2 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.13 trillion.

