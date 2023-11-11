Is Honda NX500 a better ADV than Benelli TRK 502

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Is Honda NX500 a better ADV than Benelli TRK 502

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Nov 11, 202303:05 am

The Honda NX500 comes equipped with an adjustable Showa suspension setup (Photo credit: Honda)

To pay homage to the iconic NX650 Dominator from the 1980s, Honda has renamed the CB500X to the NX500. In its 2024 avatar, the motorcycle gets subtle styling revisions to enhance its appeal. The refreshed bike rivals the capable Benelli TRK 502 in the middleweight ADV segment on our shores. Between these two, which one is better? The Japanese fighter or the Italian brawler?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

With the launch of the legendary TRK 502 series in 2017, Benelli gained popularity in the middleweight adventure-tourer segment. The bike dominates the category with its big bike design and rugged components such as a bash plate and an adjustable suspension setup. Now, Honda is planning to defeat the champion with the refreshed CB500X, although under the new moniker, the NX500.

3/6

Honda NX500 looks more appealing of the two

The Honda NX500 flaunts an angular LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, an adjustable windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and rugged alloy wheels. The Benelli TRK 502 sports a dual-pod LED headlight, a prominent beak an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar with heated grips, split seats, an underbelly exhaust, a full-color instrument cluster, and aluminum alloy wheels.

4/6

The NX500 gets Honda Selectable Traction Control

Both the Honda NX500 and Benelli TRK 502 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the safety of the rider. The former also gets Honda Selectable Traction Control. The suspension duties on both bikes are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

5/6

Both bikes are on par in terms of performance

Powering the Honda NX500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, two-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 46.9hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. The Benelli TRK 502 is backed by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that churns out a maximum power of 46.8hp and a peak torque of 46Nm. Both mills are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Benelli TRK 502 will set you back by Rs. 5.85 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Honda NX500 is expected to carry a premium over the CB500X model, which costs Rs. 5.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the NX500 makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design and better safety features.