How 2024 KTM 990 Duke fares against 2024 Kawasaki Z900

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 11, 202312:05 am

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

KTM has introduced the all-new 990 Duke at the 2023 EICMA for the global markets. It sits above the 890 Duke GP in the line-up and competes in the liter-class streetfighter segment. The motorcycle aims to snatch the champion's crown from the legendary Kawasaki Z900 model. Between these two potent offerings, which one is better? The Austrian brawler or the Japanese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 1972, the Kawasaki Z range has been known for its high-performance offerings with relatively competitive price tags. A successor to the iconic Z800, the Z900 dominates the liter-class streetfighter segment with its potent 948cc, four-cylinder mill. However, KTM is now planning to dethrone the reigning champion with the all-new 990 Duke. Which one will emerge victorious?

KTM 990 Duke looks more appealing with its aggressive stance

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 features a high-tensile trellis frame, a 17-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a side-slung exhaust, an angular LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight. The 2024 KTM 990 Duke sports a dual-pod LED headlight with split-type DRLs, a raised handlebar, a sculpted fuel tank, split seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp.

KTM 990 Duke gets better electronic riding aids

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Kawasaki Z900 and KTM 990 Duke come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a dual-channel ABS and traction control system. However, the latter gets Bosch's state-of-the-art 9.3 MP ABS unit. The suspension duties are taken care of by adjustable inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Both bikes are on par in terms of performance

Powering the Kawasaki Z900 is a 948cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that develops a maximum power of 123.6hp and a peak torque of 98.6Nm. The KTM 990 Duke is backed by a new 947cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, LC8c parallel-twin mill that generates a maximum power of 123hp and a peak torque of 103Nm. Both motors are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Kawasaki Z900 will set you back by Rs. 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, we expect the 2024 KTM 990 Duke to carry a premium over the 890 Duke GP, which costs $13,949 (around Rs. 11.62 lakh) in the US. In our opinion, the 990 Duke makes more sense with its aggressive design and better safety equipment.

