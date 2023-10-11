Honda aims to revolutionize motorcycling with E-Clutch: How it works

Honda's new E-Clutch system piggybacks on the existing clutch module (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has revealed its all-new cutting-edge E-Clutch system, a game-changer for motorcycle riders. This automatic clutch system can be easily integrated into existing multi-gear manual transmissions without major modifications to engine layouts. The E-Clutch enables riders to shift gears using the foot control, while eliminating the need to pull the clutch lever, making motorcycle operation simpler and safer.

The E-Clutch aims to enhance the riding experience

The E-Clutch system is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of riders, from novices to seasoned motorcyclists. Traditional manual transmission motorcycles require using a clutch lever with the left hand while shifting gears is done via a foot lever on the left side of the bike. With the E-Clutch, riders can now shift gears without worrying about pulling the clutch lever, streamlining the riding experience and boosting confidence. This innovative technology complements Honda's existing dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

It is compatible with Honda's existing motorcycle models

Honda intends to gradually incorporate the E-Clutch system into its existing motorcycles, preferably in models designed for leisure and pleasure riding, rather than basic commuting. In the US, where many owners ride for enjoyment, this could apply to a majority of the bikemaker's lineup. However, the company has not yet announced specific models and timelines for the rollout of this groundbreaking technology.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed

It is uncertain whether the E-Clutch system will be offered by the Japanese marque as an optional feature at a different price point, similar to Honda's DCT gearbox. Honda is yet to confirm the possibility of crossover options, such as choosing between an Africa Twin with a DCT or an E-Clutch. As more details emerge, updates on the pricing, availability, and compatibility of the new-age system will be provided by the bikemaker.