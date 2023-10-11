BMW iX2 debuts with stylish design and 450km range

1/4

Auto 2 min read

BMW iX2 debuts with stylish design and 450km range

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:33 am Oct 11, 202311:33 am

The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds

BMW has unveiled its first-ever iX2, featuring a stunning design and an all-electric powertrain. The iX2 xDrive30, the only powertrain option at launch, sports a dual-motor all-wheel-drive and a high-voltage battery with a usable capacity of 64.8kWh. This combo generates a total of 313hp of power and 494Nm of torque, allowing the iX2 to cover a distance of 417-449km on a full charge.

2/4

Charging capabilities and performance

The iX2 is compatible with DC fast charging up to 130kW, while the standard onboard AC charger can provide up to 11kW to the battery, fully charging it in 6.5 hours. With DC power at its maximum rate, the iX2 can charge from 10-80% in just 29 minutes. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 180km/h.

3/4

Distinctive exterior and interior features

BMW iX2 features an optional illuminated kidney grille, standard LED headlights, and a completely revamped rear end compared to its predecessor. The roofline now seamlessly flows into the rear, creating a sporty silhouette typical of BMW's Sports Activity Coupes. Inside, the iX2 offers dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, cloud-based GPS navigation, and a six-speaker plus amplifier sound system. The latest BMW Operating System 9 is available as an optional upgrade, along with a pair of 10.25-inch and 10.7-inch displays.

4/4

Production and availability

Set to begin production at BMW's Regensburg plant in Germany, the iX2 is scheduled for European deliveries starting in March 2024. A second all-electric version will arrive in the summer of 2024. The iX2 is not currently planned for release in the US, while its ICE-powered counterpart will be available in select trims. We hope to see the iX2 in India.