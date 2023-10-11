BMW unveils 2024 X2 with sleek design and upgraded powertrains

By Pradnesh Naik 10:35 am Oct 11, 202310:35 am

The 2024 BMW X2 rides on optional 21-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has revealed the 2024 iteration of the X2 for the global markets. The new-generation coupe-SUV has a sleek roofline, two powertrain choices, and cutting-edge iDrive 9 tech. Set to make its first public appearance at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 26, the SUV is expected to reach the US market in March next year. Sporting a grown-up design, it stands out from its sibling, the X1 with an upright front end and a striking rear.

The SUV flaunts a redesigned Hofmeister kink

The 2024 X2 is more significant than before, measuring 4,567mm in length (a 193mm increase), and boasts a wheelbase that is 23mm longer than the previous model. The coupe-SUV features smooth surfaces, minimal dynamic lines, and flush-integrated door handles. The slim side window area includes a redesigned Hofmeister kink, adding to the car's stylish profile. It is also the first compact BMW model to offer optional 21-inch wheels.

It features the advanced iDrive 9 infotainment system

Inside, the new X2 offers a more spacious cabin than its predecessor, with an additional 25mm of knee room in the back and up to 716-liter of cargo space when all five seats are occupied. BMW has prioritized touch and voice control in the cabin, incorporating the curved dual display setup and BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant powered by iDrive 9. The display combines a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment panel, seamlessly integrated behind a curved glass surface.

Two powertrain options will be offered for the US market

The 2024 BMW X2 will come with two powertrain options when it arrives in the US. The base model, the X2 xDrive28i, will run on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 241hp/400Nm. The beefier X2 M35i xDrive will boast a more potent 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that puts out 312hp of power and 400Nm of torque. Both models will come equipped with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.