Kia Seltos gets two new variants to reduce waiting time

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 20, 2023 | 11:31 am 2 min read

Both variants get an ADAS suite

Kia Motors has expanded its Seltos line-up with the addition of two new variants, the GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S). Priced at Rs. 19.40 lakh for the GTX+ (S) and Rs. 19.60 lakh for the X-Line (S), these new offerings aim to reduce the waiting period. Both variants are available with a 1.5-liter T-GDi petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, as well as a 1.5-liter CRDi VGT diesel mill mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

What's special about the new variants?

The introduction of these new Seltos variants is expected to cut down the waiting time from 15-16 weeks to 7-9 weeks. They come equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, boasting 17 autonomous functionalities, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Additionally, Kia is offering 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels finished in a glossy black color. Customers can opt for a black-finished roof for an extra Rs. 20,000.

Deliveries expected before Diwali

According to Hardeep Singh Brar, the National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, the launch of these new variants will help reduce delivery times just before Diwali. The company aims to cater to tech-savvy customers who desire advanced safety systems and technology without compromising on looks or performance.

