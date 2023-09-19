Third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan goes official, US debut in 2024

Written by Akash Pandey September 19, 2023 | 05:52 pm 2 min read

The third-gen Volkswagen Tiguan offers multiple powertrain options

Volkswagen has introduced the third-generation Tiguan in Europe, with plans to bring the highly anticipated model to the US in 2024. The European version offers a variety of powertrain options, including two plug-in hybrid models, while details about the US-spec Tiguan will be revealed closer to its launch. The third-generation Tiguan could build on the success of its predecessors, offering consumers a stylish and versatile SUV with advanced features and a range of powertrain options to suit their needs.

A look at its design and interiors

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is built on the MQB Evo platform, featuring a familiar exterior design with touches reminiscent of the ID.4 EV. It boasts an improved adaptive chassis control system, electronic differential locks, and two-valve shocks with an adapted control algorithm. Inside, the model features a redesigned digital instrument display layout and an updated infotainment system with Volkswagen's MIB graphic design. Safety systems include adaptive cruise control, hill start assist, park distance control, lane keep/change assist, and more.

What about its powertrain options?

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan comes standard with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. The European version offers several powertrain choices, including two plug-in hybrid models with outputs of 201hp or 268hp. They pack a 19.7kW battery, with an electric-only range of 100km. The mild-hybrid-equipped choices include a turbocharged 1.5-liter, four-cylinder mill with a 48V lithium-ion battery and a 48V starter/generator. Another option is the turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder motor with 201hp or 262hp output.

