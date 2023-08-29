How Toyota Rumion fares against Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 29, 2023 | 06:54 pm 3 min read

Toyota Rumion has a 7-seater cabin

Japanese automaker Toyota has finally launched its Rumion MPV in India. The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has an imposing appearance, a spacious cabin with tech-based facilities, and a 1.5-liter engine offered in petrol and CNG guises. Here, it goes against Maruti's XL6 model. However, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look.

Toyota Rumion is more pleasing to the eye

The Toyota Rumion has a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, a sculpted bonnet, trapezoidal fog lamp housings, indicator-mounted ORVMs, projector headlamps, vertically positioned LED taillights, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers a chrome-finished grille, a muscular hood, silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, sleek LED headlights, LED taillamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy rims.

The XL6 is longer and wider

Toyota Rumion is 4,420mm long, 1,735mm wide, 1,690mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,740mm. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a length of 4,445mm, a width of 1,775mm, a height of 1,755mm, and a wheelbase of 2,740mm.

From 7 seats to a flat-bottom steering wheel

Toyota Rumion has a seven-seater cabin with a two-tone dashboard, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a large center console with an armrest, a height-adjustable driver's seat, rear AC vents, and power windows (front and rear). The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with six seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a center console-mounted armrest, leather upholstery, rear AC vents, cup holders, and power windows.

What about technology?

The Toyota Rumion gets an analog instrument cluster with digital MID, four airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, connected car technology, auto climate control, ABS, ESC, and EBD. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, cruise control, parking sensors, USB chargers, four airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Rumion gets a more powerful engine

Toyota Rumion runs on a 1.5-liter engine that makes 103hp/137Nm in petrol form and 88hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise. The mill is linked to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki XL6 is backed by a 1.5-liter K15C mill that puts out 101.6hp/136.8Nm with petrol and 86.6hp/121.5Nm when running on CNG. It shares its gearbox choices with the Rumion.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Toyota Rumion starts at Rs. 10.29 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.68 lakh. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 11.56-14.82 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are good choices. However, our vote goes to the Rumion for its better looks, spacious interiors, and lower starting price tag, compared to its rival.

