Ducati India launches new-generation Scrambler range starting at Rs. 10.4L

Written by Akash Pandey September 19, 2023 | 03:42 pm 2 min read

The Ducati Scrambler range gets a new look and feel for 2023

Ducati has launched its new-generation Scrambler range, with a lighter build, improved performance, and redesigned aesthetics. The revamped lineup includes the second-generation Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift models. The Icon costs Rs. 10.39 lakh, whereas the Full Throttle and Nightshift variants are priced at Rs. 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The updated Scrambler range aims to cater to the diverse preferences of motorcycle enthusiasts in India.

The Scrambler lineup is now lighter

The new Scrambler range is 4kg lighter than its predecessors, thanks to a new bolt-on sub-frame and revised engine components. For the Icon, you get a redesigned seat, fuel tank, side panels, and graphics that contribute to the updated look. The handlebar has been lowered and moved closer to the rider for better ergonomics. Refinements are also noticeable throughout the body.

Full Throttle is inspired by US flat track racing

The Full Throttle variant of the new Scrambler range takes cues from US flat track competitions. It features a sporty seat cover, dedicated livery, black exhaust finish, shorter fender, tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, street-legal Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals, and standard Quick Shift up/down. The side panels showcase number 62, and a new skid plate has been added for enhanced protection.

Nightshift is a nod to classic cafe racers

The Nightshift variant draws inspiration from cafe racers, featuring spoked wheels, bar-end mirrors, flat handlebar, side number plates, minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminum aesthetic details, and compact LED turn signals. It shares some elements with the Full Throttle, such as the black exhaust finish and shorter fender. Nightshift is designed to provide a next-generation classy riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts.

What about their performance?

The Scrambler lineup is powered by a revised engine with new components. The bikes house an 803cc, two-valve, air-oil cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The mill churns out 73hp (at 8,250rpm) and 65Nm (at 7,000rpm).

